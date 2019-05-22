Dallas man arrested following sexual assault of a child investigation in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said a Dallas man was arrested as part of an ongoing sexual assault of a child investigation.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Ronnie Ree Roberts Jr, on May 3.
Roberts who lives in the Dallas area was arrested by the Glenn Heights Police Department and booked into jail. He was transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail on Monday, May 20.
The post said the investigation started when a child younger than 14 years of age made an outcry to a school counselor. A forensic interview and sane exam was conducted by the Harold’s House in Nacogdoches. Investigators believe that the victim was abused by the suspect on numerous occasions over the course of several years.
Roberts was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of continuous sexual assault of a child, a 1st degree felony, and prohibited sexual conduct, a 3rd degree felony.
The post said bond was set on both charges at $115,000 dollars.
