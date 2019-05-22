DPS: 18-year-old woman seriously injured in 3-vehicle wreck east of Jasper

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-year-old Bon Wier woman suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler that occurred on U.S. Highway 190 east of Jasper Tuesday morning.
According to a press release, Texas Department of Safety troopers responded to and investigated the chain-reaction crash at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The preliminary crash report shows that a 2018 International truck tractor-semi-trailer rig was traveling west on Highway 190. It was being followed by a 2018 Nissan passenger SUV and a 2008 Pontiac passenger car.
“As the 18-wheeler stopped, the driver of the Nissan slowed and was rear-ended by the Pontiac,” the press release stated. “The impact of the collision caused the Nissan to travel across the eastbound traffic lanes and off the roadway. After striking the Nissan, the Pontiac also struck the trailer of the stopped 18-wheeler.”
Bailey Kay Farwell, the driver of the Pontiac, was taken to a Lufkin hospital for treatment of serious injuries, the press release stated.
The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.