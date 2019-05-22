East Texans bring home medals from UIL State Golf Tournaments

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three East Texas high school golfers are heading back to the Pineywoods with medals.
Douglass’ Trevor Roquemore walked away as the top individual in 2A. He did it in dramatic fashion, winning a two-hole playoff over Drew Hermesmeyer of Goldthwaite. Roquemore shot 70 and 71 for a 141 total. The defending 2A champion Rick Frauenberger from Grapeland finished in third.
At the 3A level, Central’s Cameron Hubbard shot 148 to take home 2nd place. He led the way for the Bulldogs which finished 3rd on the team competition. Central Height’s Jack Summers finished on shot off the podium in 4th place with a score of 151.
Statewide results can be found here.
