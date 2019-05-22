East Texas Ag News: Difference between armyworm species

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - An Entomoligist with the Texas A&M Agrilife, reports that true armyworms are active in area wheat fields and other grass crops.
This is a different species of armyworm than the fall armyworm that caused so much damage late last summer.
However, both the true and fall armyworm look much alike.
When fully grown, true armyworm larvae are 1 and a half inches long and green to brown. They have an orange strip with a white border running along the length of the body.
A distinction is there is no white inverted Y running between the eyes which is a characteristic of the fall armyworm.
The larvae of the true armyworm can damage wheat and forage grasses in the spring.
Outbreaks are favored by cool, damp weather from late March through June.
