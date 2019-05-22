Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office: Man who set fire to ex-girlfriend’s car in custody

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man earlier this month in connection to allegations that he set his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire in Cushing.
Bello Abu, of Jacksonville, was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on a second-degree felony arson charge. He has since posted bail on an unspecified bond amount and has been released.
According to a press release, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to the 900 block of 8th Street at about 4:30 a.m. on May 8 in reference to a vehicle fire. NCSO deputies spoke to a witness who saw a black Dodge Charger stop near a home.
The witness told the deputies that he or she saw for men exit the car. They were then allegedly seen approaching a house and setting a car on fire. At that point, the four men ran back to the Charger, and it sped off, the press release stated.
“A witness who lived in the area, heard a car alarm go off and then two explosions and then observed that their neighbor’s car was on fire,” the press release stated.
The sheriff’s office put out an “attempt to locate” on the suspect vehicle.
When the NCSO deputies got to the scene, they found evidence that pointed toward arson, the press release stated. After further investigation, the deputies learned that Abu, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, drove a black Dodge Charger and that the two had recently broken up from a dating relationship.
“Jacksonville PD and Cherokee Sheriff Office located the black Dodge Charger in Cherokee County after the incident and identified the four male subjects,” the press release stated. “Officers located evidence in the Dodge Charger that could be used to commit arson. “
Later, investigators went to the Jacksonville Walmart and found surveillance footage of Abu and the other occupants of the Dodge Charger buying a gas can and rags the night before the woman’s car was set on fire.
“NCSO Investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and obtained a search warrant for the Dodge Charger and seized evidence that was believed to have been used during the arson,” the press release stated. “After further investigation, it was determined that Bello was the primary suspect in the case that set the car on fire. “
The investigators then obtained an arson arrest warrant for Abu.
The investigation is still ongoing, the press release stated.
