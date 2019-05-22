Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for help IDing suspects in 2 pickup thefts

Pictured is the 2015 Dodge 2500 4x4 that was stolen from a home in Polk County. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who stole two pickups from a home on State Highway 146 South.

One vehicle has been recovered in Polk County, a press release stated. The second vehicle that was stolen was a 2015 Dodge 2500 4x4 pickup.

Anyone with any information about the possible suspect or the stolen vehicle is urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 327-6810 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP. People who call in to the Crime Stoppers hot line will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

