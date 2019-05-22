Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help in finding missing man

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.
Charles Matthew Alexander has been reported missing.
Alexander is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 145 pounds, according to a press release. He has balding white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve, button-up shirt and gray slacks. He also had white and gray Nike shoes on, and he usually has a cane or an umbrella with him.
Anyone who has seen Alexander or has knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 9936) 327-6810 or Det. Lee Rogers at 9936) 329-9024.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.