Texans Coach O’Brien impressed with progress of Keke Coutee

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The rookie season for Lufkin native Keke Coutee was a roller coaster.
At times there were lows with the rookie 4th round pick missing 10 games with multiple hamstring injuries.
When he did play, Coutee would cause match up issues at the slot position and the play calling showed as Coutee had plenty of chances to be part of the offensive scheme. His two biggest games came against division rival Indianapolis. Coutee had 22 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was the team’s only score in the playoff game against the Colts.
With Organized Team Activities underway, Coutee appears to have taken steps in the right direction.
“You can tell that he has a lot more confidence in himself and what he’s doing whenever he steps on the field,”quarterback Deshaun Watson said of Coutee. “He’s playing a lot faster, and he’s out there helping all the young receivers get lined up and telling them what to do. You can tell that anytime he’s on the field, you just try to get him the ball in space and let him go work.”
“Keke’s had a good spring,” head coach Bill O’Brien said. “He’s worked hard, he’s a very hard working guy. He’s really improved. I really see — a lot guys, from their first year to their second year, they take a big jump during this time of the year. They’re used to the schedule, they’re used to how we do things, and now they can go out on the field and really show us what they’ve got and go out there and perform. He’s a hardworking guy and, I believe, a very valuable member of our football team.”
