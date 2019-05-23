City leaders in Lufkin optimistic about reopening Jones Park pool in time for summer

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After many years of closure and lack of funding, city leaders in Lufkin have expressed optimism that the community pool at Jones Park will reopened in Summer 2019.
The community pool has been closed since August 2018 due to a lack of lifeguards, which can be tied to a lack of funding for payment and maintenance fees.
As summer approaches for students, the director of Lufkin’s Park and Recreation Department said he felt that it was a strong possibility the pool would be opened in time to give students something to do during summer break.
“We’re in the process of hiring our lifeguards, because safety is the most important aspect of our aquatics operation,” said “We’ve pulled up on the cover, kind of taking a look; we’re going to be starting the vacuum and adjusting chemicals to get everything balanced and ready for our anticipated opening of June 8.”
