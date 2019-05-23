East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week all feeder steers and heifer price averages ended 4 to 7 dollars lower. Those numbers are according to the East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows showed pressure and ended just over 2 dollars lower, but slaughter bulls ended pretty steady.
The negative ending board continues to support the free fall on all feeder contracts as producers have witnessed a 17 dollar drop on may feeders within the last month.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says most hay classes sold steady compared to last week.
Ground alfalfa sold up to five dollars lower.
Crop wheat also started to be traded and establishing the market.
And a lot of wet hay remains on the ground after recent rains and producers are hoping for a chance to dry out before baling.
