Gas prices drop across Texas ahead of Memorial Day weekend

TEXAS (KLTV) -Gas prices are dropping across the state of Texas just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The trend can be seen at pumps around East Texas.
One hundred thousand Texas are expected to hit the road to get to their Memorial Day destinations this weekend, according to estimates from Triple AAA. It might be a good time to hit the road because drivers will be paying less at the pump then they did this time last year and also less than this time just last week.
The current average price per gallon of fuel in Texas is $2.56, 2 cents less than it was this time last week and 20 cents lower than it was this time last year. Similar numbers can be seen in the Tyler area where a gallon of gas costs about $2.45, compared to the price of $2.47 cents from last week. The current price is down 24 cents compared to what was paid last year. In the Longview area, a gallon of gas currently cost just a cent less than it did last week at $2.53, but it’s down 18 cents since this time last year.
Right now, gas is cheaper in East Texas than it is in the Houston or Dallas areas, so those traveling either might want to fill up before hitting the road.
Now one of the reasons gas prices are getting cheaper is because crude oil prices have remained relatively stable recently.
Throughout Texas, gas prices remain lower than the national average.
