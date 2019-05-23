High pressure to keep us warm, humid, and mainly dry through the holiday weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our predominant southerly breeze will lead to muggy nights followed by warm afternoons under partly-to-mostly sunny skies for the foreseeable future.
A ridge of high pressure over the southeast United States will have an influence on our weather for the rest of this week and will last through the Memorial Day observance weekend. This will lead to lots of sunshine to go along with warm, humid, and mainly dry conditions as the storm track shifts north of our area.
With highs around 90 degrees and lots of mugginess in the air, we will certainly be feeling very much like early summer in East Texas as no cold fronts look to be coming down the pike anytime soon.
There are signs that the ridge will weaken and shift away by the middle of next week, opening up the door for a few showers and thunderstorms to creep back into the picture by that time frame.
