Lovelady softball not ready to end magical season

LOVELADY , Texas (KTRE) - If you were surprised to see the Lovelady Lions in the 2A Region III Championship series you would not be alone.
The lady Lions have a had what can only be described as an amazing turnaround. Last year, Lovelady only won 4 games. Now the team is two wins away from a trip to the state tournament next week in Austin.
“The difference from last year to this year is incredible,” sophomore Jacy Stubblefield said.
The team is now 18-3.
“With us only winning four games it has been a big change,” senior Makayla White said. “It is a magical season.”
Looking down the line up card one thing sticks out; youth. The Lady Lions have eight freshmen on the team. They do not let that stop them. They play with “no fear”.
“That has been our motto since day 1," assistant coach Jordyn Hester said. “It is the reason we have been successful.”
The players knew they were good but how good was still being questioned . The doubts for the team went away in the regional quarterfinal against a veteran filled Woden team that went to the state tournament a year ago. Lovelady won the one game playoff 5-2 after getting out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning.
“I think that game was the game we realized we have what it takes,” Stubblefield said.
Now the team will need to be lasered focused if they want to earn a trip to Austin. The one team left in their way the West Sabine Lady Tigers. Both teams can score and both teams can play defense.
“Our pitching has to be there but we have to hit the ball,” coach Mike Falco said. “It could come down to a one run win or loss no matter how you look at it.”
Here is the series information:
- Best of 3 series - All games at Hudson HS
- Game 1: Thursday 6 pm
- Game 2: Friday 6 pm
- Game 3: Saturday 9 am (if needed)
