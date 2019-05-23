EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A few clouds this morning with some breezy southeast winds. Temperatures are starting out warm in the 70s. Clouds will clear by afternoon with south winds gusting to 20 mph. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Partly cloudy skies expected on Friday and still breezy at times. The very warm weather will continue into the weekend with things staying dry through the holiday. Temperatures near 90 degrees each afternoon through Memorial Day on Monday. By Tuesday, a few places could see a slight chance for rain. That chance for rain increases slightly for the middle of next week.