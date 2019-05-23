One month after tornado, signs of slow, steady recovery evident in San Augustine County

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - One month after a tornado tore through San Augustine, the signs of a slow, yet steady recovery after evident in much of the county.
Debris still littered the sides of several roadways, and utility trucks can be seen repairing electricity poles that were damaged by an EF-2 tornado on April 24. Initial assessments found about 150 homes and 12 businesses were damaged by the storm.
However, signs of the community’s recovery were also visible; tarps no longer covered a majority of homes, buildings formerly gutted or damaged had signs of repairs.
Brani Emanis, executive director of the San Augustine Chamber of Commerce, spoke optimistically about the county’s recovery one month later.
“[Wednesday] was our monthly membership meeting here at the chamber of commerce, where mayor Hughes came and spoke a little bit about the tornado and what effect it had on San Augustine,” said Emanis. “We took a really hard hit, and there was devastation, but also he said the city spent $114,000 a day getting contractors and stuff out for cleanup and electricity.”
City leaders were not in office on Thursday; many were attending a Deep East Texas Council of Goverments meeting, undoubtedly giving them an update on the community, and what’s needed to improve its recovery efforts.
“We’re getting back on our feet and staying positive,” Emanis added.
