SFA shuts down Southeastern in SLC opener

.On Sean Moore’s defense in left field | "Those plays he made in the seventh inning were huge. The two outs he made in left both came on first pitch swings and that allowed us to keep Palmer’s pitch count down in that inning. You can’t understate what that does for a pitcher who’s up in the 80s or 90s in terms of pitch count at that point in the game. That really helps him get to the ninth inning. On getting the win with only seven players on the roster who had played in the Southland Conference Tournament before | "You always have to do well on the first day. We talked to the guys and told them it doesn’t matter if you have experience - nothing matters but the game that’s in front of you and the job that’s in front of you. I give all the credit in the world to our guys for buying in and focusing on the task at hand. On SFA’s opponent in game two | “There are no more good matchups or bad matchups anymore. It’s tournament time and as the members of our conference have proved this year anyone can go out there and take it to anyone else on any given day. We’re all good, and we’re all in the tournament so we’re getting each other’s best shot for the next three days.”