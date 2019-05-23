Webxtra: School Marshal bill removes limit of armed guards for public schools

CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) -HB 1387 will remove the cap on the number of school marshals that can serve on a public or private school campus.
School marshals undergo special training to carry concealed firearms so that they may act as peace officers during a violent emergency at a school.
Cushing ISD participates in the school marshal program.
Superintendent Michael Davis says that while he’s glad to have more marshals, he still thinks the number of marshals should be capped out someway.
The bill needs house and senate signatures before going to the governor.
