East Texas Ag News: Tips For Storing Hay

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Round hay bales came into popularity for a number of reasons back in the 1970′s.
According to agents with the Texas A&M Agrilife office in Angelina County, one reason was that they would shed water and could be stored outside.
While they can be stored outside there is the potential for great loss because many east Texas stockmen lose money on spoiled hay.
Factors affecting spoilage loss include size and density of the bale.
Bales placed directly on the ground can absorb a tremendous amount of water from the ground.
If you decide to keep hay outside, avoid ground contact at all costs.
You can pay for an inexpensive pole barn to keep hay from touching the ground.
