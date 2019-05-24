Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Another warm start in the lower to middle 70s across the area with mostly cloudy skies. Heading into the afternoon, our cloud cover will start to break up giving way to lots of sunshine and temperatures near 90 degrees. Winds will be breezy today from the south at 10-15 mph. We are looking to stay dry throughout the Memorial Day weekend minus a very slight chance for a few stray spots of sprinkles/drizzle and a fair mix of clouds and sunshine. The dry streak end on Tuesday with a slight chance of scattered showers in the afternoon, with better chances for showers and a few isolated thundershowers for both Wednesday and Thursday.