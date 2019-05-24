TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council has a great recipe for the grilling season. It’d be perfect for a Father’s Day meal, too. Put these delicious kabob chunks atop a fresh green salad to brighten and already fun, celebratory day.
Hoisin BBQ Steak-On-A-Stick with Pineapple Salsa by the Texas Beef Council
Ingredients
· 1-1/4 pounds beef top sirloin steak, boneless, cut 1 inch thick
· 1/3 cup ketchup
· 2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
· Salt (optional)
· 1 cup diced fresh pineapple
· 1/2 cup diced red bell pepper
· 1/2 cup diced hothouse cucumber
· 2 teaspoons rice vinegar (optional)
Preparation
1. Combine pineapple salsa ingredients in small bowl. Set aside.
2. Combine ketchup and hoisin sauce in another small bowl; set aside. Cut beef steak into 1-inch pieces. Thread beef pieces evenly onto four 10 to 12-inch metal skewers. Season kabobs evenly with pepper.
3. Place kabobs on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Brush beef generously with some of reserved sauce mixture. Broil 7 to 9 minutes for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining sauce mixture. Season beef with salt, if desired. Serve kabobs topped with Pineapple Salsa.
Get more great beef recipes at BeefLovingTexans.com.
