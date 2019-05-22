Identical twins named valedictorian and salutatorian at Amarillo High School

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Truman and Sawyer Archer aren’t your average teenagers. Aside from being identical twins, the boys are the leaders of Amarillo High School’s graduating class.
This year, Truman is the valedictorian, and Sawyer is the salutatorian.
“We’ve always supported each other," said Amarillo High salutatorian Sawyer Archer. "We’ve taken all the same classes, and our schedules were identical every year except we had one class different our freshman year. So we have always just helped each other.”
They both earned over a 102 average and were accepted to six universities.
“I just think that it is more important to be friends and be happy with each other than try to beat each other and have a rivalry,” said Amarillo High valedictorian Truman Archer.
The twins plan to attend Rice University in the fall.
“Well we’ve roomed together for 18 years already, and so we figured we might as well just keep doing that for another four years,” said Truman.
However, the twins aren’t just thankful for each other.
“Our parents are really encouraging to all of us and supportive. They don’t like to force us to study and spend all of our time on school,” said Sawyer.
“They really trust us to do what we are supposed to do,” said Truman.
The twins said they couldn’t imagine going through life with anyone else.
