Lauren’s Law passes final hurdle, headed to Governor Abbott

AUSTIN, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Senate has approved changes to Senate Bill 719, also known as Lauren’s Law, that removed the death penalty as punishment on Wednesday.
The parents of 13-year-old Lauren Landavazo, who was shot and killed in 2016, have been behind it since she was murdered. The bill would allow prosecutors to charge someone with Capital Murder if they kill a child under the age of 15 in Texas.
The bill was passed in the Senate and then went to the House. While in committee, the death penalty punishment portion of the bill was removed before being passed by the House in a 132 yeas to 8 nays vote on Tuesday.
The bill then had to go back to the Senate to approve the changes. The Senate agreed with the changes made by the House.
The bill now heads to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.
