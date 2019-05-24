Lufkin police: Man taken into custody after shooting out Big Lots window, entering store with shotgun

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One man was taken into custody after he allegedly walked into a Big Lots with a shotgun.
According to Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth with Lufking Police, Reagan Todd Horton, 48, of Lufkin was first issued a criminal trespass warning at 4:45 a.m Friday. He was allegedly harassing his former girlfriend as she and other employees arrived for work at the Big Lots located at located at 809 South Timberland drive.
Pebsworth reported Horton allegedly returned to the store just before 7 a.m. and shot out the glass of side entrance and than entered the store carrying a shotgun.
One of the employees ran out of the store and called police as the others fled to the break room, locking the door behind them.
Horton was seen on surveillance video, walking through the aisles of the store. He then fled in a red pickup truck before officers arrived on scene, according to Pebsworth.
Pebsworth said Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a car matching the description of the suspected vehicle at about 7:48 a.m. on Tidwell Road in Burke. They made contact with the driver, identified as Horton, and then took him into custody.
No employees were injured during the incident, according to Pebsworth.
Pebsworth reported multiple felony charges are pending.
