1 person injured in 3-vehicle wreck outside of Lufkin

LUKFIN, Texas (KTRE) - One person suffered unknown in a three-vehicle, chain-reaction crash that occurred just outside of Lufkin on U.S. Highway 59 early Friday evening.
Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department, said the wreck occurred in the inside northbound lane of Highway 59. One of the vehicles involved in the wreck was an 18-wheeler
A vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, which caused a chain reaction crash, Pebsworth said. She said after the initial collisions, one of the three vehicles wound up in the inside southbound lane of Highway 59.
The southbound side of Highway 59 is completely open, and the northbound side is down to one lane, Pebsworth said.
One of the drivers was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial for treatment of unknown injuries. Another driver was arrested on traffic offenses, Pebsworth said.
Pebsworth said no further details are available at this time.
