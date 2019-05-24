Remaining warm, humid, and mainly dry for the Memorial Day observance weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A ridge of high pressure over the southeast United States will keep us warm, humid, but mainly dry through the Memorial Day Observance weekend. This will lead to lots of sunshine and good weather for all of your outdoor plans this weekend as the storm track will remain well north of our area.
With highs around 90 degrees and lows only dropping into the 70′s, we will certainly be feeling very much like early summer in East Texas as both our highs and lows will be running a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Look for that ridge to weaken and shift further away from our area by the middle of next week, opening up the door for a few showers and thunderstorms to creep back into the picture as a cold front dips down and stalls across north-central and East Texas.
