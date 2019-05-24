Rodeo athletes preparing for state

Bosten Oliver will be returning to state for a second year, competing in Goat Tying, Ribbon Roping, Chute Dogging, Calf Roping, Team Roping. “I am looking forward to getting to spend time with friends as well as meet new ones who share the same passion for rodeo. I want to make it to Nationals because this is my final year in the junior high association. It’s going to be tough because we are competing against the best in the state,” says Oliver. Bosten is in 8th grade at Hudson Middle School where he is involved in basketball and track, Hudson Helps, a campus volunteer organization, and Hudson Youth Basketball league.