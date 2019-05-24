Rodeo athletes preparing for state

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Summer may have started for most, but there are eight local student athletes who still have work to do. These athletes leave for Gonzalez, Texas Saturday morning to compete in the Texas Junior High Rodeo Associations State Finals. The association divides the state into 10 regions. East Texas represents Region V sending 46 finalist to compete for a state title. There are more than 450 students vying for a state title.
Bosten Oliver, Riley Jenkins, Tristin Brooks, KP Mathis, Madison Stanle, Bryne Wilson Luccasee DeLaFosse, and Kash Martin are the finalists from Angelina County. These eight students have worked hard all year long; in the heat, late nights, early morning, weekends, passing up fun times with friends , all for the sake of keeping their eyes on the prize. Their time and dedication has paid off to get them this far; hoping their drive will move them to the next level. The top 4 in the state from each event, will have the opporutunity to compete at the National level in Huron, South Dakota, June 24-30, 2019.
Bosten Oliver will be returning to state for a second year, competing in Goat Tying, Ribbon Roping, Chute Dogging, Calf Roping, Team Roping. “I am looking forward to getting to spend time with friends as well as meet new ones who share the same passion for rodeo. I want to make it to Nationals because this is my final year in the junior high association. It’s going to be tough because we are competing against the best in the state,” says Oliver. Bosten is in 8th grade at Hudson Middle School where he is involved in basketball and track, Hudson Helps, a campus volunteer organization, and Hudson Youth Basketball league.
Riley Jenkins competes in Breakaway and Team Roping, This is his third year attending state finals. Riley is an 8th grader at Hudson Middle School. He is involved in 4-H, Show Cattle. “I hope to not only make it to Nationals but to also High School Rodeo, and compete in a lot of weekend jackpots,” says Jenkins.
Tristin Brooks will compete in Team Roping and Goat Tying. This is his second time at state. “I enjoy the sport of rodeo because it drives his life towards my passion. I am looking forward to state because I will have an idea of what I will competing against next year in high school,” says Brooks. Along with rodeo, Tristin enjoys fishing and gardening. He is in 7th grade at Central Junior High.