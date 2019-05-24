Services set for Alabama-Coushatta chief who died at 91

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Leaders and members of the Alabama-Coushatta tribe in Polk County are in mourning.
Principal Chief Chief Mikko Colabe III Clem Fain Sylestine died Tuesday at age of 91. He served as chief since 2014.
Services have been set for Chief Colabe. The visitation is at 5 p.m. evening at the Multi-Purpose Center on the Alabama Coushatta reservation. The funeral is on Saturday 2 p.m. held in the same location.
"Most of his legacy has been as an educator. He brought that concept to our tribe and felt like it was most important that our people get an education," said Roland Poncho, member of the tribal council.
Chief Colabe also served as a voice on the council administration. His empty seat now is honored with a photo of him marking a legacy of the direction he would take the tribe.
"As far as the legacy of Chief Colabe, he has been shaping the way our people should go and to be self sufficient and being dependent on outside source but to find out own way and exercising our Indian sovereignty and also to be independent," Poncho said.
The community will mourn for the rest of 2019.
"We're staying in mourning until the end of the year. We started the day he died. The bell was rung to let people know of the news," said Sharon Miller, a docent of the Welcome Center.
The chief's lineage dates back to the 1800's. Members say his memories that will be hard to replace.
"He always had a new story to share about my daddy, now i don't have that. I don't have that anymore. But I have comfort knowing that they're together sharing the stories and laughing and enjoying themselves," said Nita Battise, secretary of the tribal council.
