Update: Rollover wreck on North Street in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -A rollover wreck occurred delaying traffic. At about 2:30 p.m. emergency crews responded.
The wreck was in the 4400 block of North Street.
According to preliminary investigation, a tan GMC truck was traveling south on North Street and witnesses say they ran a red light. A car traveling north who had the right of way crashed into the GMC that was turning into the Murphy’s gas station causing it to flip on it’s side. A third vehicle in the parking lot was also hit.
Traffic Officer Jonathan Durham said they are waiting for security videos for confirmation.
At this time the driver of the tan GMC truck was cited for disregarding a traffic signal.
According to Durham, there were minor injuries but everyone involved was checked out by EMS and refused to be transported to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.