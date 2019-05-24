TxDOT: Expect heavy traffic, delays on US 190 in Polk County today, Saturday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Transportation is warning motorists on U.S. Highway 190 in Polk County to expect delays and heavy traffic Friday and Saturday in connection to the funeral and procession of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe’s principal chief.
Principal Chief Mikko Colabe III Clem Fain Sylestine died Tuesday at the age of 91. He served as the tribe’s principal chief since 2014.
“On Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., State Park Road 56 will be closed in coordination with the procession and funeral services of Chief Colabe III,” a TxDOT press release stated. “State Park Road 56 intersects with US 190 West and travels south through the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation.”
The TxDOT press release urged motorists to be alert and expect heavier than normal traffic on Highway 190 east of Livingston Friday and Saturday.
“Reduce speed and expect possible delays or choose alternate routes,” the TxDOT press release stated.
Visitation for Colabe will be held at 5 p.m. today at the Multi-Purpose Center on the Alabama Coushatta Reservation. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the same location.
"Most of his legacy has been as an educator. He brought that concept to our tribe and felt like it was most important that our people get an education," said Roland Poncho, a member of the tribal council.
The Alabama-Coushatta tribe will observe a period of mourning through the end of 2019, according to a post on the tribe’s Facebook page.
According to the Facebook post, Colabe had served as a tribal leader for most of his life. He served as an elected Tribal Council member and then served as its chairman for many years.
“He assumed his chieftainship role in 1995 as the second chief and was elected principal chief,” the Facebook post stated. “He followed in the footsteps of his father, Bronson Cooper Sylestine who served as the chief from 1939 to 1969.”
Colabe was a direct descendant of Chief Colabe who served as the second chief to Principal Chief Antone in the early 1800s.
