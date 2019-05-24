Tyler County Sheriff’s Office: Man caught in ski mask, gloves, admitted to home burglary

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was allegedly caught in the act of burglarizing a home in Colmesneil Wednesday.
Jarred Wesley Davis, 32, of Chester, was booked into the Tyler County Jail on felony and misdemeanor charges that included burglary of a habitation, burglary of a building, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, and evading arrest.
Davis’ collective bond amount has been set at $675,000.
According to a press release posted on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, TCSO deputies responded to a residential alarm at a home off FM 1745 in Colmesneil. When they got to the address, they spotted a man in a black ski mask and gloves.
The suspect ran to the rear of the house, where he had parked a side-by-side UTV.
At that point, the deputies took the suspect, who was later identified as Davis, into custody. The deputies found that Davis had a .45-caliber handgun in his possession.
Davis admitted to deputies that he had entered the residence and a Conex container on the property, the press release stated. He also allegedly admitted to taking items from the two locations, and the property was returned to the owner.
“Davis was currently out on bond pending sentencing after pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation,” the press release stated. “Additional charges are currently pending at this time as deputies located evidence tying Davis to multiple burglaries dating back to 2017.”
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.