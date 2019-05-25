Certain energy efficient products tax free on Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday

TEXAS (KLTV) - Memorial Day weekend is also the Texas Energy Star sales tax holiday.
According to the Texas State Comptroller’s Office, from May 25 through 27, you can buy certain Energy Star energy-efficient products tax-free.
The items that are tax free include: air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less, refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less), ceiling fans, incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs, clothes washers, dishwashers, dehumidifiers, and some programmable thermostats.
The Comptroller’s Office said water heaters, clothes dryers, freezers, stoves, attic fans, heat pumps, wine refrigerators, kegerators, and beverage chillers do not apply for the sales tax holiday.
