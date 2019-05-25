Former Baylor Coach Art Briles hired by Mount Vernon ISD

MOUNT VERNON, TX (KLTV) - According to ESPN, Art Briles, the former Baylor football coach who lost his position amid a sexual assault scandal at the school, has landed a new job with Mount Vernon High School.
Mount Vernon posted a video showing a Skype call with Briles on their social media pages on Friday night.
“I want you to know that I recommended you to be our new head football coach here at Mount Vernon ISD and our board approved it 7-0," Superintendent Jason McCullough said to Briles via Skype.
“I’m extremely tickled, myself, we’re very grateful and humbled to come up there and do whatever we can do to help those young people in Mount Vernon,” Briles replied.
The room erupted into applause and the superintendent thanked Briles for wearing purple, the school color, saying it looked good on him, and expressed his excitement to have Briles join the district.
“We are super excited about what you’re going to bring to our school, to our community, and to our football team,” McCullough said.
14 Mount Vernon players were in attendance at the meeting, and expressed their approval with applause and “yes sirs” when asked if they were excited about their new coach.
“As soon as I get finished here, I’m in Mount Vernon, and we’re not looking back,” Briles said, “take care of yourselves, eat right, sleep right, and plan on being a champion, because that’s what we are going to be,” Briles said to the players.
Briles has been coaching in Florence, Italy for the last year, after having been fired by Baylor after the recent scandal at the university when 17 women reported having been raped by 19 Baylor football players. According to ESPN, Briles has held that he did not cover up any reports of assaults by players, and says that he encouraged the women involved in the allegations to go to the police. The investigation is still underway.
Briles won four state championships at Stephenville ISD in the ’90s before going on to Texas Tech and University of Houston before landing at Baylor. He led the Bears to Big 12 titles in 2013 and 2014.
