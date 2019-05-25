Lady Roadrunners Advance to Championship Saturday

Sara Mayes, getting her first start of the tournament as AC’s designated hitter, drove in all three runs for the Lady Roadrunners. She blasted a two-run, opposite-field homer in the bottom of the third and added an RBI single to centerfield in the fifth. In that inning, Tristin Anders and Kaylee Ancelot each reached base with two-out singles. Mayes followed with a sharp grounder up the middle to score Anders with the eventual winning run.