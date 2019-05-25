Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Another beautiful East Texas day in the books, with another one on the way. Tomorrow will start off in the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies, but by the early afternoon that cloud cover will quickly start to break apart leaving us with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. More clouds on Memorial Day but we will stay dry, minus a few stray light sprinkles/drizzle here or there with another round of upper 80s to near 90 degree temperatures in the afternoon. A few scattered showers possible on Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies then showers and isolated thunderstorms possible on both Wednesday and Thursday. A weak cold front will try to push through on Thursday morning but will likely stall across central portions of East Texas during the afternoon. Skies will clear out on Friday with lots of sunshine expected, then just a slight chance for a few scattered showers for next Saturday.