Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start out this morning with quite a bit of cloud cover but as the day moves on we will see more and more sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with winds a bit breezy at times. Both Sunday and Monday will have similar set-ups with clouds in the morning, sunshine in the afternoon, and temperatures in the upper 80s. Monday will be the last of the sunshine as rain chances come back toward the middle of next week. Tuesday will be mostly cloud with a slight chance of rain. We increase rain chances for Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches. These cloudy skies and rain chances will stick around through the end of the work week.