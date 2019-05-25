West Sabine softball heading to state after walk off home run

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - When asked earlier this week how close the games between West Sabine and Lovelady could be Lovelady Head Coach Mike Falco replied, “It could come down to one run". He was not wrong in game 2 of the series.
Sadly for Falco and the Lady Lions, they were on the wrong side of the one run game.
West Sabine punched their ticket to the 2019 UIL 2A State Tournament after beating Lovelady 2-1 in dramatic fashion with a Haley Primrose walk off home run.
The game was a defensive battle which is what West Sabine head coach Crystal Muncrief expected. Lovelady Freshman Mimi Sandoval struck out 10 batters on the night and gave up just 2 hits.
“I kept telling the kids to stop swinging at the rise ball and they kept swinging at it," Muncrief said. We made it to the seventh inning and made it a good game."
Not only did Primrose score the winning home run she also came in relief for Hannah Spring who struck out 12 batters over the two games. Primrose had 5 strikeouts of her own.
“Primrose is one of those once in a lifetime athletes,” Muncrief said. " She can bunt, she has the most home runs. She can hit. She can pitch. She can play almost any position out there. I knew this could have been our inning with our 3-4-5 hitters."
Many of these players have been together since they were in Dixie League. For the girls a trip to state is the accomplishment of years of hard work.
“It is so exciting working all these years,” Primrose said. “When I hit the ball I knew it was over. It felt so good getting to home plate and greeting my teammates.”
With the win, West Sabine will advance to state and play Windhorst in a one game playoff semifinal for the right to go to the state championship. The time will be either 9 am or noon on Wednesday May 29. If they win they will play in the championship on Thursday at 3 pm. All the games will be played at Red & Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas in Austin.
Adult tickets are $12. Student tickets are $7. An All-Tournament pass is $85. Coaches can get into the entire tournament for $45.
Fans can purchase parking in advance by going online (CLICK HERE). This advance purchase allows fans to park in Lots 113, 114, 119, & 121 located off of 21st Street and Concho Street just north of the stadium. Be sure you print your permit, as it will need to be displayed on your dashboard to avoid getting a citation. On-site parking is only available in the East Campus Garage, located at the corner of Martin Luther King Blvd and IH-35, on a space available basis.
Parking on several neighborhood streets near the Facilities Complex have changed and will be restricted to Residential Permit Parking (RPP) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends. The following streets will have restricted parking-
- Leona and Salina Streets between Manor Road and Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard
- East 20th, East 21st, and East 22nd Streets between Leona and Chicon Streets.
Signs simply says “RPP” and “No Parking”. You will be ticketed by the Austin Police Department for parking in an RPP area. As a reminder, neither UT Athletics nor the UIL office has control over University parking procedures. If you have any questions about University of Texas parking procedures, please go to http://parking.utexas.edu or email questions to parking@utexas.edu.
Please note a clear bag policy is in effect at McCombs Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. For more details, please visit TexasSports.com/clearbag.
The following items are not allowed at McCombs Field:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Banners
- Beverage containers (except for one empty water bottle per person)
- Cameras (with professional, detachable long-lenses)
- Coolers
- Food
- Flagpoles
- Tripods
Signs, flags or banners are not permitted in the stadium. No signs, flags or banners of any size may be affixed to the facility. Items that can be held by one individual, reflect good sportsmanship, and do not block the view of other ticket patrons may be permitted. Only homemade handheld noisemakers will be allowed. No artificial noisemakers will be allowed.
