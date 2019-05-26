Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A quiet end to a quiet weekend. Cloud cover will spill back into East Texas overnight, starting your Memorial Day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. A few stray light showers will be possible but most of East Texas will stay dry, and winds from the south will be breezy at 10-15 miles per hour with a few gusts getting up to 20 mph so please be careful if you’re heading out to any open water tomorrow. Cloud cover should partially clear out by the afternoon, but not completely so expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of your Memorial Day with highs topping off in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Cloudy skies for your Tuesday with scattered showers throughout the day and a few rumbles of thunder possible. As we head into Wednesday, especially the evening-overnight hours of Wednesday into early Thursday morning, we could see strong to possibly severe storms return to the northern counties of East Texas. A disturbance tracking through the middle-levels of the atmosphere as well as a weak cold front will push eastward through the northern half of East Texas during the later PM hours of Wednesday, initiating strong to severe storms mainly north of I-20 before tracking further east and northeast out of East Texas. This is not to say the rest of the area will not see showers and a few isolated thunderstorms, but the strongest storms should stay confined to the northern half of East Texas. Partly cloudy skies for your Friday with a few scattered showers and thundershowers possible, then diminishing rain chances as we head into next weekend with a fair amount of sunshine and clouds.