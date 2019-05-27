1 killed, 2 injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - One person was killed and two were injured Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash in Polk County.
According to the Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred about 10:15 p.m. on U.S. 190, about two miles west of Livingston.
A preliminary crash investigation shows that Rebecca Medina, 19, of Madisonville, was traveling west on U.S. 190 in 2008 Ford when the vehicle crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a 2012 Jeep SUV head-on.
The driver of the Jeep, identified as Joseph Johnson, 55, of Livingston, was transported to a hospital in Conroe for treatment. A passenger in his vehicle, identified as Tammy Johnson, 55, was transported to a hospital in Livingston for treatment.
Medina was transported to a hospital in Conroe where she was later pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
