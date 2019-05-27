Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will start off this morning with some cloud cover but we will see more and more sun in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s today with winds a bit breezy at times from the south. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Tomorrow we will hold on to cloud cover for most of the day with temperatures warming into the upper 80s. Pack along the umbrella tomorrow as we could see a few showers in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday is the day to watch right now. We could see some strong to possibly severe storms come through in the late afternoon, evening, and overnight. Wet weather will carry over into Thursday as well. We will start to see partial clearing as we end the work week but clouds and slight rain chances will be with us for the weekend.