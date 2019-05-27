Nacogdoches County resident honors brother he never knew on Memorial Day

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who died in service. For Paul Solise of Nacogdoches County, all he can do is honor his older brother, Richard Solise.
Years separated the oldest and youngest son of a family of 15 children. For Paul, it doesn’t diminish the respect he has for the brother he never knew.
"I don't remember a whole lot about Richard," said Paul of his older brother.
That's because Paul Solise wasn't even born when his brother Richard joined the Army at age 18 to fight in World War II.
"Six boys. Four of them were in the service. Richard, the oldest one he got killed in '48," said Paul while walking up to his brother’s grave site.
Mr. Paul’s first memories of his brother were in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Moral, located off of Highway 7 West.
"I remember Richard was buried, when they buried him, they had the guns and the airplanes going over," recalled Solise.
It made quite an impression on an 8-year-old boy. He later learned that the brother he never knew was pinned in the battlefield with a Silver Star for gallantry and heroism.
The war ended and the staff sergeant was discharged only to re-enlist in the Air Force. The man who survived World War II died in a jeep accident in Germany.
A cousin was in the jeep. Lee Montes survived. He’s now buried just yards from Solise.
“My father told me many, many stories about Richard and showed me pictures,” said JoAnn Montes McDonald. “He had an album he kept of pictures when he was in the military in Germany. He talked a lot of Richard. He thought a lot about what happened that night.”
The two families meet for the first time on this Memorial Day. They shared stories, including a touching memory by Paul's wife Betty. It's of a woman to woman visit with her mother in law who seldom opened-up to others.
"She told me, 'You know Betty, the last time Richard came home on leave to go back to camp. He said, 'Mama', I'm going to come back in the longest, biggest car you've ever seen.' And she kinda bent her head and tears came in her eyes and she said, 'It was, Betty. It was a hearse."
The Catholic Church at Moral maintains a Memory Wall for every veteran buried in the cemetery. It's a place where Paul Solis, now at 80, can fully understand the toil war took on his parents.
"No telling the nights her and Daddy spent thinking, would we ever see them again. It's hard, but it was a way of life. And to have four in there at one time. It's tough."
An appropriate acknowledgment for Memorial Day.
Paul Solise’s other brothers include Patrick. He severed in the Army and Navy and was like a father to Paul. Michael was wounded twice in Korea and Henry served in the Air Force for more than 25 years.
Three of the brothers are buried in the cemetery in Moral.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.