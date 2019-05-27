Remaining warm and humid with rain chances returning this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The ridge of high pressure that has kept us rain-free for nearly a week will begin to weaken and shift away from the Piney Woods in the next few days.
This will open up the door for a weak cold front to sag into our part of the state and provide us with some better rain chances, especially as we transition toward late Wednesday and during the day on Thursday.
In the meantime, it will remain warm and muggy under partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70′s and highs topping out around 90.
We will introduce a 20% chance of isolated showers to the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday before the frontal boundary enhances our rain chances to 60% by Thursday.
Despite the higher odds for rain on Thursday, rainfall amounts are not expected to be overly excessive, generally averaging around a half-an-inch or so. However, the added cloud cover and rain opportunities will knock a few degrees off our temperatures.
We will see drier air return for next weekend, which means we will see more sunshine and afternoon highs creeping back up into the lower 90′s.
