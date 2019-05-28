An approaching cold front will bring back some rain and storm chances to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Deeper moisture coming in on a southerly breeze will provide a few of us with a quick shot of rain late this afternoon and this evening. The odds of getting wet will be at 20% before any shower activity on the radar fades by sunset.
A shift in our weather pattern will open up the door for a weak cold front to sag into our part of the state and provide us with some better rain chances, especially as we transition toward Thursday and Friday.
Heavy storms in north and northeast Texas will stay to our north on Wednesday before the front sags into our part of the state on Thursday.
Once the front arrives, we will see rain chances climb to 60% on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies.
This front will not provide us with any notable drop in temperatures. However, the added cloud cover and rain opportunities will knock a few degrees off our daytime highs.
Despite the higher odds for rain on Thursday, rainfall amounts are not expected to be overly excessive, generally averaging around a half-an-inch or thereabouts.
A disturbance tracking along the stalled out frontal boundary on Friday will provide us with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms to close out the week.
We will see drier air return for the weekend, which means we will see more sunshine and afternoon highs creeping back up to around 90.
