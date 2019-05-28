TYLER, TX (KLTV) - This simple, fluffy chilled sweet salad is perfect to make all summer long. It is easy to make, with just a few ingredients, too.
Cherry-berry fluff salad by Mama Steph
Ingredients
21-ounce can of Cherry Pie filling (I used Duncan Hines)
14 ounce can of condensed milk
20 ounce can of crushed pineapple, not drained
1 cup fresh blueberries (plus a few extra for decorating the top)
8 ounce container of non-dairy whipped topping
OPTIONAL: 1 cup of chopped pecans
Method:
In a large glass bowl, combine the pie filling, pineapple, and condensed milk
Stir until well-combined.
Add the whipped topping, and fold in to the mixture with a spatula until it’s thoroughly mixed into the cherry mixture.
If desired, add 3/4 cup of pecans, and save the leftover 1/4 cup for topping.
Smooth the top of the salad, and sprinkle with remaining pecans and blueberries. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator for an hour to overnight.
Enjoy!
