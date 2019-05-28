Governor signs Clardy’s bill to help military personnel become law enforcement officers faster

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed his approval for a law authored by a Nacogdoches state representative which allows those who served in the military to receive credit toward becoming a law enforcement officer.
House Bill 971 was authored by Nacogdoches state Representative Travis Clardy. Abbott signed the bill on Saturday.
The bill would allow a person who served in the military to receive credit toward becoming an officer of the law.
Clardy said in a January interview that he believes veterans’ experience in weapons training and handling tense situations makes them invaluable members of law enforcement.
The law will take effect Sept. 1.
