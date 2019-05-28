Kurth Memorial Library looking forward to Dinosaur George exhibit

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin is preparing to welcome a new guest this week. It’s especially exciting considering he’s been extinct for the past 65 million years!
The Dinosaur George exhibit kicks off Wednesday, May 29, and the exhibit will run through June 1. Families and kids will have the opportunity to learn about prehistoric fossils found in East Texas, and Dinosaur George will be the expert to tell them all about it.
“There will be a lot of really interesting stuff,” a librarian said. “[Dinosaur George] has massive skulls, he has dinosaurs, he has other prehistoric creatures; he’s got this shark that’s just massive.”
Organizers said the exhibit will serve as a great way to give guests an up close look at real fossils, while also educating them about the dinosaurs they came from.
The Dinosaur George exhibit is free to the public. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.