Law enforcement responding to shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Law enforcement are responding to a reported shooting in Nacogdoches.
According to Constable Roger Dudley, around 9 p.m. Monday, crowds were gathered on West Austin Street when a vehicle drove by and someone began shooting out the window of a vehicle. The constable said no one was injured and no one has been arrested at this time.
Other details are limited at this time. KTRE will continue to update you with any new information we receive.
