No. 7 Texas Tech Selected as NCAA Regional Host Site

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas – For the fourth consecutive season, the No. 7 Texas Tech baseball team has been chosen to host an NCAA Regional at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
The 2019 Big 12 champion Red Raiders (39-17) are one of 16 regional hosts selected on Sunday night by the NCAA baseball selection committee. The three opponents for the 2019 Lubbock Regional, as well as the entire 64-team field, will be announced on Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m. CDT, on ESPNU. Game times and television coverage will also be determined on Monday.
Texas Tech is the only team in the country hosting an NCAA Regional for the fourth-straight year. It’s the first time in school history Tech has hosted four-consecutive years, and the seventh overall. The Red Raiders have played regional action in Lubbock in 1996, 1997, 1999, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, the Texas Tech Athletics Ticket Office will be closed on Monday, May 27. Season ticket holders and Red Raider club members may request tickets online at TexasTech.com and have until Tuesday, May 28, at 5 p.m., to request all-session tickets to the regional.
Tech is offering only all-session passes at this time. If seats remain following the season ticket holder/Red Raider Club priority request period, all remaining all-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 29, at 8:30 a.m.
Season ticket holders/Red Raider Club members who held reserved parking for the 2019 season are encouraged to hold on to those passes as they will be valid throughout the postseason. Tech will also offer complimentary parking in the commuter lots located near Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park similar to the regular season.
In addition, Tech has held 300 complimentary seats for students. Ticket pick-up instructions will be emailed to students on Tuesday. All students must show a valid Texas Tech I.D. in order to claim tickets. Only students who paid the athletic fee in the spring semester are eligible for the student tickets.
For ticket questions, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.