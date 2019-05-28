San Augustine American Legion Post 387 and VFW Post 9313 host Memorial Day service

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - In efforts to bring more diversity to the community, this year The San Augustine’s American Legion Post 387 and VFW Post 9313 shared the story of Texan Doris Miller, who was an African American who received the Navy Cross award.
“He’s spent eight years, seven or eight years in the eighth grade and he finally quit school he could not join the Conservation Corps. They wouldn’t have him, so he joined the Navy,” said Arthur Bedford, Veteran and Commander of Post 387.
“Now in the Navy back then, an African American had one or two choices, you could be a cook or a steward. He decided to be a cook, and, in the Navy, he was not to carry a weapon. He ended up not only comforting his commander who was seriously injured and dragged other Navy guys to safety. He actually got up on a machine and shot down a Japanese Zero,” said Bedford.
Willie Fay Garrett has been attending the ceremony since 1993 and sings the national anthem.
She said having events such as these are always educational for the community.
“We have to impact them in some way that the future generations will know about this and it will be well attended,” said Garrett.
Eight military nurses who sacrificed their lives helping others during the Vietnam War were also recognized.
The Texan Fallen Heroes wall was also showcased during the ceremony to honor those who gave their lives during the Middle East conflicts.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.