Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a mostly cloudy rest of the day today with gusty winds from the south. Overnight will be warm, in the middle 70s. Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day, we are expecting strong to possibly severe storms to come through East Texas. As of now, it looks like the storms will move in towards the evening and overnight hours. Location wise, our northwestern counties and areas north of I-20 will see the strongest storms. The biggest threat that we are monitoring right now is very gusty winds of 80+ mph. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded so that you can stay on top of the weather in your area. A cold front will come through on Thursday dropping our temperatures into the lowers to middle 80s. Rain chances stick around to end the work week and start the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will bring peaks of sunshine but we cannot rule out the chance of a stray shower or two. Monday will be warm but cloudy and rainy.