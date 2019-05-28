WEBXTRA: West Sabine Softball two wins from history

PINELAND, Texas (KTRE) - The West Sabine Lady Tigers hit the road Tuesday morning to head to Austin with the goal of winning state.
The team will play Crawford in the 2A semifinals tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. at the University of Texas.
The Lady Tigers earned their spot after a Haley Primrose walk-off hom erun Friday night gave them a 2-1 victory over Lovelady.
"Primrose is one of those once in a lifetime athletes,”said Crystal Muncrief. " She can bunt. She has the most home runs. She can hit. She can pitch. She can play almost any position out there. I knew this could have been our inning with our 3-4-5 hitters."
West Sabine is 31-5 on the year. The team has outscored their opponents 364-59 with 24 home runs. In the playoffs, the team has swept four out of five opponents and the total scoring margin is 100-16.
"This is the goal that we have talked about since the first day of athletics this year, and some of these girls have talked about it for almost 10 years since they started playing softball together,” Muncrief said.
If West Sabine wins they will play in the championship on Thursday at 3 p.m. All the games will be played at Red & Charline McCombs Field at the University of Texas in Austin.
From the UIL website:
Adult tickets are $12. Student tickets are $7. An All-Tournament pass is $85. Coaches can get into the entire tournament for $45.
Fans can purchase parking in advance by going online (CLICK HERE). This advance purchase allows fans to park in Lots 113, 114, 119, & 121 located off of 21st Street and Concho Street just north of the stadium. Be sure you print your permit, as it will need to be displayed on your dashboard to avoid getting a citation. On-site parking is only available in the East Campus Garage, located at the corner of Martin Luther King Blvd and IH-35, on a space available basis.
Parking on several neighborhood streets near the Facilities Complex have changed and will be restricted to Residential Permit Parking (RPP) from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including weekends. The following streets will have restricted parking:
- Leona and Salina Streets between Manor Road and Martin Luther King, Jr., Boulevard
- East 20th, East 21st, and East 22nd Streets between Leona and Chicon Streets.
Signs simply says “RPP” and “No Parking." You will be ticketed by the Austin Police Department for parking in an RPP area. As a reminder, neither UT Athletics nor the UIL office has control over university parking procedures. If you have any questions about University of Texas parking procedures, please go to http://parking.utexas.edu or email questions to parking@utexas.edu.
Please note a clear bag policy is in effect at McCombs Field. All bags larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, including purses and diaper bags, must be clear plastic and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. For more details, please visit TexasSports.com/clearbag.
The following items are not allowed at McCombs Field:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Banners
- Beverage containers (except for one empty water bottle per person)
- Cameras (with professional, detachable long-lenses)
- Coolers
- Food
- Flagpoles
- Tripods
Signs, flags or banners are not permitted in the stadium. No signs, flags, or banners of any size may be affixed to the facility. Items that can be held by one individual, reflect good sportsmanship, and do not block the view of other ticket patrons are permitted. Only homemade handheld noisemakers will be allowed. No artificial noisemakers will be allowed.
