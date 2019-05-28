WEBXTRA: West Sabine Softball two wins from history

Fans can purchase parking in advance by going online (CLICK HERE) . This advance purchase allows fans to park in Lots 113, 114, 119, & 121 located off of 21st Street and Concho Street just north of the stadium. Be sure you print your permit, as it will need to be displayed on your dashboard to avoid getting a citation. On-site parking is only available in the East Campus Garage, located at the corner of Martin Luther King Blvd and IH-35, on a space available basis.